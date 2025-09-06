“Who wants a piece of the champ?!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1157 (September 6, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Who wants a piece of the champ?!” LoLdle (#1157) for September 6, 2025.

“Who wants a piece of the champ?!”: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1157th Edition (September 6, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1157th Edition:

Classic Hint: Lilting Lullaby (Ability)

Lilting Lullaby (Ability) Quote Hint: Who wants a piece of the champ?!

Who wants a piece of the champ?! Ability Hint: Threaded Volley

Threaded Volley Emoji Hint: 🕺🙊🎼👱‍♀️

🕺🙊🎼👱‍♀️ Splash Hint: This Lunari assassin wields five distinct weapons in their fight against the Solari.

“Who wants a piece of the champ?!”: LoLdle Answers for the 1157th Edition (September 6, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Lillia

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Jax

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Taliyah; Bonus: Q (Threaded Volley)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Sona

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Aphelios; Bonus: Lunar Beast Aphelios

Today’s puzzle was anchored by a strong ability focus across several of the champion hints. The classic and ability hints both centered on core mechanics, while the splash art hint required recognition of a unique gameplay trait. This emphasis created a cohesive and focused experience that rewarded a deep understanding of champion kits over simple visual recognition.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1156)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1156) Classic : Galio

: Galio Quote : Elise

: Elise Ability : Naafiri; Bonus : W (The Call of the Pack)

: Naafiri; : W (The Call of the Pack) Emoji : Nami

: Nami Splash Art: Karthus; Bonus: Phantom Karthus

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: