"You brought the sun to a light fight?! That... was... probably a good choice, actually..." Today's LoLdle Answers #1158 (September 7, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “You brought the sun to a light fight?! That… was… probably a good choice, actually…”LoLdle (#1158) for September 7, 2025.

“You brought the sun to a light fight?! That… was… probably a good choice, actually…”: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1158th Edition (September 7, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1158th Edition:

Classic Hint: Glacial Path (Ability)

Glacial Path (Ability) Quote Hint: You brought the sun to a light fight?! That… was… probably a good choice, actually…

You brought the sun to a light fight?! That… was… probably a good choice, actually… Ability Hint: Devastating Charge

Devastating Charge Emoji Hint: 🦅 🏹 👱‍♀️

🦅 🏹 👱‍♀️ Splash Hint: This Ionian strongman is a master of brute force, wielding no weapons other than his fists.

“You brought the sun to a light fight?! That… was… probably a good choice, actually…”: LoLdle Answers for the 1158th Edition (September 7, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Lissandra

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Lux

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Hecarim; Bonus: E (Devastating Charge)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Quinn

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Sett; Bonus: Obsidian Dragon Sett

Today’s puzzle features a diverse group of champions that represent different styles of play and iconic abilities. The splash art, in particular, points to a specific cosmetic choice that changes the context of the puzzle. The combination of a highly mobile ability and a classic ultimate creates a well-rounded challenge for players, testing both their knowledge of gameplay mechanics and deep character lore.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1157)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1157) Classic : Lillia

: Lillia Quote : Jax

: Jax Ability : Taliyah; Bonus : Q (Threaded Volley)

: Taliyah; : Q (Threaded Volley) Emoji : Sona

: Sona Splash Art: Aphelios; Bonus: Lunar Beast Aphelios

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: