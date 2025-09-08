“Go ahead, be negative. You’ll be just my type” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1159 (September 8, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Go ahead, be negative. You’ll be just my type” LoLdle (#1159) for September 8, 2025.

“Go ahead, be negative. You’ll be just my type”: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1159th Edition (September 8, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1159th Edition:

Classic Hint: Force Pulse (Ability)

Force Pulse (Ability) Quote Hint: Go ahead, be negative. You’ll be just my type

Go ahead, be negative. You’ll be just my type Ability Hint: Seastone Trident

Seastone Trident Emoji Hint: 🌩️👩‍🔬💪🤖

🌩️👩‍🔬💪🤖 Splash Hint: A corrupted being of vengeance, this champion is bound to two mortal hunters and wields a powerful bow.

“Go ahead, be negative. You’ll be just my type”: LoLdle Answers for the 1159th Edition (September 8, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Kassadin

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Vladimir

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Fizz; Bonus: W (Seastone Trident)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Viktor

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Varus; Bonus: Dark Star Varus

Today’s puzzle had a heavy focus on the Void and celestial themes, with a diverse mix of champions that covered a wide range of roles. The quote was especially distinctive, while the ability and splash art offered a good test of both in-game knowledge and lore details. It was a well-rounded set that required players to think across different facets of the game.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1158)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1158) Classic : Lissandra

: Lissandra Quote : Lux

: Lux Ability : Hecarim; Bonus : E (Devastating Charge)

: Hecarim; : E (Devastating Charge) Emoji : Quinn

: Quinn Splash Art: Sett; Bonus: Obsidian Dragon Sett

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: