League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest ” Blood is the wine of victory” LoLdle (#1160) for September 9, 2025.

” Blood is the wine of victory”: Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1160th Edition (September 9, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1160th Edition:

Classic Hint: Steel Tempest (Ability)

Steel Tempest (Ability) Quote Hint: Blood is the wine of victory

Blood is the wine of victory Ability Hint: Wingborne Storm

Wingborne Storm Emoji Hint: 🪓🪓👨📈💰

🪓🪓👨📈💰 Splash Hint:A brilliant inventor from Piltover who uses advanced technology to build machines and turrets.

” Blood is the wine of victory”: LoLdle Answers for the 1160th Edition (September 9, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Yasuo

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Sion

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Udyr; Bonus: R (Wingborne Storm)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Draven

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Heimerdinger; Bonus: Piltover Customs Heimerdinger

Today’s puzzle was a well-balanced challenge, covering a range of aspects from combat mechanics to character lore. The choice of answers required players to think about champions from different regions and with varying playstyles. The visual clue was a nice diversion from the rest of the set, offering a refreshing way to think about the champions.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1159)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1159) Classic : Kassadin

: Kassadin Quote : Vladimir

: Vladimir Ability : Fizz; Bonus : W (Seastone Trident)

: Fizz; : W (Seastone Trident) Emoji : Viktor

: Viktor Splash Art: Varus; Bonus: Dark Star Varus

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: