“So much untapped power!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1161 (September 10, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest ” So much untapped power!” LoLdle (#1161) for September 10, 2025.

“So much untapped power!” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1161st Edition (September 10, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1161st Edition:

Classic Hint: Goes Where He Pleases (Ability)

Goes Where He Pleases (Ability) Quote Hint: So much untapped power

So much untapped power Ability Hint: Counter Strike

Counter Strike Emoji Hint: 🔪👩‍🦰🌀🔪💨

🔪👩‍🦰🌀🔪💨 Splash Hint: This celestial wanderer from Mount Targon gave up her immortality to heal the mortal races.

“So much untapped power!”: LoLdle Answers for the 1161th Edition (September 10, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Dr. Mundo

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Syndra

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Jax; Bonus: E (Counter Strike)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Katarina

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Soraka; Bonus: Celestine Soraka

This puzzle set provides a strong contrast between self-preservation and selfless healing. The classic and ability hints point toward champions who excel at surviving through sheer toughness and deft evasion. Conversely, the splash art hint focuses on a character known for sacrificing her own power to aid others. This thematic duality offers a thoughtful reflection on the different ways power is expressed in the game.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1160)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1160) Classic : Yasuo

: Yasuo Quote : Sion

: Sion Ability : Udyr; Bonus : R (Wingborne Storm)

: Udyr; : R (Wingborne Storm) Emoji : Draven

: Draven Splash Art: Heimerdinger; Bonus: Piltover Customs Heimerdinger

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: