“For my next trick, I’ll make you disappear!”Today’s LoLdle Answers #1162 (September 11, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest ” For my next trick, I’ll make you disappear!” LoLdle (#1162) for September 11, 2025.

“For my next trick, I’ll make you disappear!” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1162nd Edition (September 11, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1162nd Edition:

Classic Hint: Fury of the Sands (Ability)

Fury of the Sands (Ability) Quote Hint: For my next trick, I’ll make you disappear!

For my next trick, I’ll make you disappear! Ability Hint: Tongue Lash

Tongue Lash Emoji Hint: 🪨 😡 💥 ⬆️

🪨 😡 💥 ⬆️ Splash Hint: This Freljordian barbarian king cannot be killed for a short period due to his unyielding fury.

“For my next trick, I’ll make you disappear!”: LoLdle Answers for the 1162nd Edition (September 11, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Nasus

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: For my next trick, I’ll make you disappear!

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Tahm Kench; Bonus: Tongue Lash (Q)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Malphite

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Tryndamere; Bonus: Sultan Tryndamere

Today’s puzzle leaned heavily into a theme of brute force and resilience, featuring several champions known for their tankiness and direct fighting styles. This created a consistent feel across most of the answers. However, the inclusion of a deceptive trickster broke the pattern, requiring a shift in thinking from straightforward combat to cunning and misdirection. This contrast made for a memorable set.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1161)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1161) Classic : Dr. Mundo

: Dr. Mundo Quote : Syndra

: Syndra Ability : Jax; Bonus : E (Counter Strike)

: Jax; : E (Counter Strike) Emoji : Katarina

: Katarina Splash Art: Soraka; Bonus: Celestine Soraka

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: