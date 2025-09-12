“A rolling golem gathers no rust” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1163 (September 12, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “A rolling golem gathers no rust” LoLdle (#1163) for September 12, 2025.

“A rolling golem gathers no rust.” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1163rd Edition (September 12, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1163rd Edition:

Classic Hint: Time Bomb (Ability)

Time Bomb (Ability) Quote Hint: A rolling golem gathers no rust.

A rolling golem gathers no rust. Ability Hint: Death’s Hand

Death’s Hand Emoji Hint: 🦠🦷🗿🐍

🦠🦷🗿🐍 Splash Hint: This vastayan fox mage from Ionia charms her prey before consuming their life essence.

“A rolling golem gathers no rust.”: LoLdle Answers for the 1163rd Edition (September 12, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Zilean

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Blitzcrank

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Swain; Bonus: Death’s Hand (Q)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Cassiopeia

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Ahri; Bonus: Challenger Ahri

Today’s puzzle focuses heavily on mages with iconic crowd control abilities. The selections test knowledge of both modern and classic champion kits, from time-bending resurrections to demonic hand magic. The quote provided a nice contrast, shifting the focus from a magic-user to a mechanical warden. This juxtaposition made for a well-rounded challenge that spanned different champion archetypes.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1162)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1162) Classic : Nasus

: Nasus Quote : Shaco

: Shaco Ability : Tahm Kench; Bonus : R (Tongue Lash)

: Tahm Kench; : R (Tongue Lash) Emoji : Malphite

: Malphite Splash Art: Tryndamere; Bonus: Sultan Tryndamere

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: