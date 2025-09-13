“My prey still lives; but I have not lost its scent.” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1164 (September 13, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “My prey still lives; but I have not lost its scent.”LoLdle (#1164) for September 13, 2025.

“My prey still lives, but I have not lost its scent.” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1164th Edition (September 13, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1164th Edition:

Classic Hint: Backstab (Ability)

Backstab (Ability) Quote Hint: My prey still lives; but I have not lost its scent.

My prey still lives; but I have not lost its scent. Ability Hint: Twin Bite

Twin Bite Emoji Hint: 📜🧙‍♂️🔮📜

📜🧙‍♂️🔮📜 Splash Hint:This primordial entity is a living nightmare that preys upon the minds of mortals.

“My prey still lives, but I have not lost its scent.”: LoLdle Answers for the 1164th Edition (September 13, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Shaco

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Nidalee

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Shyvana; Bonus: Twin Bite (Q)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Ryze

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Nocturne; Bonus:Void Nocturne

Today’s puzzle focused heavily on champions who prowl the jungle, creating a strong thematic link between the answers. The selections evoked a sense of primal power and ancient fear, testing knowledge of some of the game’s more monstrous and wild characters. This consistency provided a satisfying through-line for the day’s challenge, rewarding players familiar with the darker corners of the lore.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1163)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1163) Classic : Zilean

: Zilean Quote : Blitzcrank

: Blitzcrank Ability : Swain; Bonus : Death’s Hand (Q)

: Swain; : Death’s Hand (Q) Emoji : Cassiopeia

: Cassiopeia Splash Art: Ahri; Bonus: Challenger Ahri

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: