"Need some grog... " Today's LoLdle Answers #1165 (September 14, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Need some grog… ” LoLdle (#1165) for September 14, 2025.

“Need some grog… ” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1165th Edition (September 14, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1165th Edition:

Classic Hint: Glitterlance (Ability)

Glitterlance (Ability) Quote Hint: Need some grog…

Need some grog… Ability Hint: Taric

Taric Emoji Hint: 🎒👦🔥

🎒👦🔥 Splash Hint: This young Shuriman mage manipulates stone with powerful control.

“Need some grog… “: LoLdle Answers for the 1165th Edition (September 14, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Lulu

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Nidalee

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Taric; Bonus: W (Bastion)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Milio

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Taliyah; Bonus: Star Guardian Taliyah

Today’s puzzle leans heavily into champions known for their utility and crowd control. The answers span across enchanters and mages who excel at manipulating the battlefield rather than dealing raw damage. This thematic connection highlights the strategic depth of team compositions, rewarding players who recognize abilities that enable allies and disrupt enemies. The selection feels cohesive, creating a puzzle that tests knowledge of supportive and tactical gameplay

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1164)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1164) Classic : Shaco

: Shaco Quote : Nidalee

: Nidalee Ability : Shyvana; Bonus : Twin Bite (Q)

: Shyvana; : Twin Bite (Q) Emoji : Ryze

: Ryze Splash Art: Nocturne; Bonus:Void Nocturne

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: