“Come to my desert, pay my price” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1166 (September 15, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Come to my desert, pay my price” LoLdle (#1166) for September 15, 2025.

“Come to my desert, pay my price.” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1166th Edition (September 15, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1166th Edition:

Classic Hint: Chum the Waters (Ability)

Chum the Waters (Ability) Quote Hint: Come to my desert, pay my price

Come to my desert, pay my price Ability Hint: Vorpal Spikes

Vorpal Spikes Emoji Hint: 🧘‍♂️⚔️🥷🏃‍♂️💨

🧘‍♂️⚔️🥷🏃‍♂️💨 Splash Hint: This cardsharp from Bilgewater is known for his charm and his ability to teleport short distances.

“Come to my desert, pay my price.”: LoLdle Answers for the 1166th Edition (September 15, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Fizz

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Sivir

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Cho’Gath; Bonus: E (Vorpal Spikes)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Master Yi

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Twisted Fate; Bonus: Pulsefire Twisted Fate

Today’s puzzle draws heavily on some of the game’s earliest and most recognizable figures. The collection of answers creates a nostalgic feel, testing knowledge that many veteran players would possess. From a void monster’s basic attack modifier to a slippery trickster’s ultimate, the clues focus on core mechanics and classic character archetypes. This makes for a straightforward yet satisfying daily challenge.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1165)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1165) Classic : Lulu

: Lulu Quote : Gragas

: Gragas Ability : Taric; Bonus : W (Bastion)

: Taric; : W (Bastion) Emoji : Milio

: Milio Splash Art: Taliyah; Bonus: Star Guardian Taliyah

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: