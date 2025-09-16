League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is LoLdle, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “I am the weapon; you are a tool. Lies soothes the mind, don’t they?” LoLdle (#1167) for September 16, 2025.

“I am the weapon; you are a tool. Lies soothes the mind, don’t they?” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1167th Edition (September 16, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1167th Edition:

Classic Hint: Black Shield (Ability)

Black Shield (Ability) Quote Hint: I am the weapon; you are a tool. Lies soothes the mind, don’t they?

I am the weapon; you are a tool. Lies soothes the mind, don’t they? Ability Hint: Lamb’s Respite

Lamb’s Respite Emoji Hint 🚁🏒🥋

🚁🏒🥋 Splash Hint: This blind monk channels the dragon spirit to safeguard Ionia.

“I am the weapon; you are a tool. Lies soothes the mind, don’t they?”: LoLdle Answers for the 1167th Edition (September 16, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Morgana

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Kayn

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Kindred; Bonus: R (Lamb’s Respite)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Jax

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Lee Sin; Bonus: Acolyte Lee Sin

Today’s set of answers draws heavily from characters with legendary or mythological status. From figures wrestling with internal demons to the very embodiment of life and death, the puzzles required a deep understanding of the game’s core mythos. The champions featured are renowned for their dueling prowess, making mechanical knowledge just as important as lore recall. This created a well-rounded and thematically consistent challenge.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1166)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1166) Classic : Fizz

: Fizz Quote : Sivir

: Sivir Ability : Cho’Gath; Bonus : E (Vorpal Spikes)

: Cho’Gath; : E (Vorpal Spikes) Emoji : Master Yi

: Master Yi Splash Art: Twisted Fate; Bonus: Pulsefire Twisted Fate

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: