” Dusk approaches.” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1170 (September 19, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest” Dusk approaches.” LoLdle (#1170) for September 19, 2025.

” Dusk approaches.” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1170th Edition (September 19, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1169th Edition:

Classic Hint: Stage Presence (Ability)

Stage Presence (Ability) Quote Hint: Dusk approaches

Dusk approaches Ability Hint: Command: Dissonance

Command: Dissonance Emoji Hint 🌀⚔️💪🛡️⚖️

🌀⚔️💪🛡️⚖️ Splash Hint: This living weapon from Noxus constantly battles an overwhelming blood frenzy, restrained only by her sentient pillory.

” Dusk approaches.”: LoLdle Answers for the 1170th Edition (September 19, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Seraphine

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Diana

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Orianna; Bonus: W (Command: Dissonance)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Garen

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Briar; Bonus: Default Briar

Today’s puzzle showcased a diverse set of character archetypes, from elegant performers to icons of military might. The contrast between a champion defined by precise mechanical control and one characterized by unrestrained hunger was a highlight. This selection provided a comprehensive test of knowledge, spanning different eras of champion design and regional lore.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1169)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1169) Classic : Poppy

: Poppy Quote : Sejuani

: Sejuani Ability : Galio; Bonus : Passive (Colossal Smash)

: Galio; : Passive (Colossal Smash) Emoji : Annie

: Annie Splash Art: Aurora; Bonus: Battle Bunny Aurora

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: