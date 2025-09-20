“Another game of snake and mice” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1171 (September 20, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest” Dusk approaches.” LoLdle (#1171) for September 20, 2025.

” Another game of snake and mice” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1171st Edition (September 20, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1171st Edition:

Classic Hint: Void Rift (Ability)

Void Rift (Ability) Quote Hint: Another game of snake and mice

Another game of snake and mice Ability Hint: Reign of Anger

Reign of Anger Emoji Hint 🦎 🌱 🎭 🌸

🦎 🌱 🎭 🌸 Splash Hint: This Noxian commander is feared for his overwhelming strength and his ability to execute enemies with his axe.

” Another game of snake and mice”: LoLdle Answers for the 1171st Edition (September 20, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Vel’Koz

Click tco reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Cassiopeia

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Renekton; Bonus: Passive (Reign of Anger)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Neeko

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Darius; Bonus: Lord Darius

Today’s puzzle highlighted figures of immense power and authority from across Runeterra. The selection of champions felt cohesive, focusing on those who impose their will on the battlefield through sheer force or potent magic. The inclusion of a passive ability was a welcome challenge, requiring players to think beyond active skills and consider a champion’s core mechanics.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1170)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1170) Classic : Seraphine

: Seraphine Quote : Diana

: Diana Ability : Orianna; Bonus : W (Command: Dissonance)

: Orianna; : W (Command: Dissonance) Emoji : Garen

: Garen Splash Art: Briar; Bonus: Default Briar

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: