“King of trolls, coming through.”Today’s LoLdle Answers #1172 (September 21, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “King of trolls, coming through.” LoLdle (#1172) for September 21, 2025.

” King of trolls, coming through” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1172nd Edition (September 21, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1172nd Edition:

Classic Hint: Supercharge (Ability)

Supercharge (Ability) Quote Hint: King of trolls, coming through.

King of trolls, coming through. Ability Hint: Runic Blade

Runic Blade Emoji Hint 🥊 ➰ ➰ 🤖

🥊 ➰ ➰ 🤖 Splash Hint: This joyful warrior from a distant land wields a liquid whip and seeks out the deadliest of opponents.

” King of trolls, coming through.”: LoLdle Answers for the 1172nd Edition (September 21, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Kai’Sa

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Trundle

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Riven; Bonus: Passive (Runic Blade)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Blitzcrank

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Nilah; Bonus: Default Nilah

This set of puzzles leaned heavily on champions with distinct, forceful identities. From a survivor of the abyss to a wielder of a fragmented blade, each answer required recalling a very specific character archetype. The inclusion of a passive ability for one puzzle also added a layer of difficulty, forcing a deeper knowledge of champion kits beyond just their active skills. Overall, it was a day that rewarded players who pay close attention to both lore and mechanics.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1171)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1171) Classic : Vel’Koz

: Vel’Koz Quote : Cassiopeia

: Cassiopeia Ability : Renekton; Bonus : Passive (Reign of Anger)

: Renekton; : Passive (Reign of Anger) Emoji : Neeko

: Neeko Splash Art: Darius; Bonus: Lord Darius

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: