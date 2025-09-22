“Cleansing blood with silver. ” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1173 (September 22, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “King of trolls, coming through.” LoLdle (#1173) for September 22, 2025.

” Cleansing blood with silver. ” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1173rd Edition (September 22, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1172nd Edition:

Classic Hint: Overload(Ability)

Overload(Ability) Quote Hint: Cleansing blood with silver.

Cleansing blood with silver. Ability Hint: Comet Spear

Comet Spear Emoji Hint 🌹💰🔫🗡️🏜️

🌹💰🔫🗡️🏜️ Splash Hint :An ancient creature born from the heart of a primordial monolith.

” Cleansing blood with silver.”: LoLdle Answers for the 1173rd Edition (September 22, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Ryze

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Vayne

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Pantheon; Bonus: Q (Comet Spear)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Samira

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Malphite; Bonus: Prestige Dark Star Malphite

This set of puzzles highlights champions from various eras of the game’s history, from foundational figures to more recent additions. The ability clue focuses on a fundamental, skill-shot based attack, contrasting with the more thematic hints for the classic and splash art puzzles. The overall difficulty hinges on recognizing both classic lore and specific modern skin lines, creating a well-rounded test of knowledge.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1172)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1172) Classic : Kai’Sa

: Kai’Sa Quote : Trundle

: Trundle Ability : Riven; Bonus : Passive (Runic Blade)

: Riven; : Passive (Runic Blade) Emoji : Blitzcrank

: Blitzcrank Splash Art: Nilah; Bonus: Default Nilah

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: