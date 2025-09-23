“Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings.” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1174 (September 23, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings.”LoLdle (#1174) for September 23, 2025.

“Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings.” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1174th Edition (September 23, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1173rd Edition:

Classic Hint: Rupture Ability)

Rupture Ability) Quote Hint: Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings

Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings Ability Hint: Kanmei’s Steps | Untouchable Shadow

Kanmei’s Steps | Untouchable Shadow Emoji Hint 🪷 ⛓️ 🙏 🧘‍♀️

🪷 ⛓️ 🙏 🧘‍♀️ Splash Hint :A powerful child pyromancer from Noxus who is always accompanied by her fiery, protective teddy bear.

” Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings.”: LoLdle Answers for the 1174th Edition (September 23, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Cho’Gath

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Galio

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Yunara; Bonus: E (Kanmei’s Steps | Untouchable Shadow)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Karma

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Annie; Bonus: Cafe Cuties Annie

This set of puzzles draws from some of the game’s most classic and recognizable figures. The answers span across different eras of design, from a massive Void-born entity to a powerful child mage. This blend provides a solid test of foundational knowledge, rewarding players who are familiar with the game’s long history. The variety in roles and regions ensures a comprehensive challenge.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1173)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1173) Classic : Ryze

: Ryze Quote : Vayne

: Vayne Ability : Pantheon; Bonus : Q (Comet Spear)

: Pantheon; : Q (Comet Spear) Emoji : Samira

: Samira Splash Art: Malphite; Bonus: Prestige Dark Star Malphite

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: