“I thought you’d never pick me.” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1175 (September 24, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “I thought you’d never pick me” LoLdle (#1175) for September 24, 2025.

“I thought you’d never pick me.” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1175th Edition (September 24, 2025)

In case you're stuck, here are the hints for today's LoLdle:

Classic Hint: The Quickness (Ability)

The Quickness (Ability) Quote Hint: I thought you’d never pick me.

I thought you’d never pick me. Ability Hint: Deadly Spines

Deadly Spines Emoji Hint 👶🦠😶‍🌫️👨‍🦯🍄

👶🦠😶‍🌫️👨‍🦯🍄 Splash Hint : This ancient Darkin warrior, once a noble defender of Shurima, now seeks to bring about the world’s end.

“I thought you’d never pick me.”: LoLdle Answers for the 1175th Edition (September 24, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Rakan

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Amumu

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Zyra; Bonus: Q (Deadly Spines)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Teemo

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Aatrox; Bonus: Mecha Aatrox

Today’s puzzle highlights champions with distinct and powerful thematic identities. From nature’s wrath to ancient ruin, the answers require knowledge of deep lore and signature mechanics. The selection spans several core roles and gameplay styles, offering a comprehensive test of a player’s knowledge. It is a good mix of older and newer champion designs.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1174)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1174) Classic : Cho’Gath

: Cho’Gath Quote : Galio

: Galio Ability : Yunara; Bonus : E (Kanmei’s Steps | Untouchable Shadow)

: Yunara; : E (Kanmei’s Steps | Untouchable Shadow) Emoji : Karma

: Karma Splash Art: Annie; Bonus: Cafe Cuties Annie

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: