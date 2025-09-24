“I thought you’d never pick me.” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1175 (September 24, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “I thought you’d never pick me” LoLdle (#1175) for September 24, 2025.
Table of Contents
“I thought you’d never pick me.” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1175th Edition (September 24, 2025)
In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1173rd Edition:
- Classic Hint: The Quickness (Ability)
- Quote Hint: I thought you’d never pick me.
- Ability Hint: Deadly Spines
- Emoji Hint 👶🦠😶🌫️👨🦯🍄
- Splash Hint : This ancient Darkin warrior, once a noble defender of Shurima, now seeks to bring about the world’s end.
“I thought you’d never pick me.”: LoLdle Answers for the 1175th Edition (September 24, 2025)
Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:
Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer:
Rakan
Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer:
Amumu
Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer
Ability: Zyra; Bonus: Q (Deadly Spines)
Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer:
Teemo
Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer:
Splash Art: Aatrox; Bonus: Mecha Aatrox
Today’s puzzle highlights champions with distinct and powerful thematic identities. From nature’s wrath to ancient ruin, the answers require knowledge of deep lore and signature mechanics. The selection spans several core roles and gameplay styles, offering a comprehensive test of a player’s knowledge. It is a good mix of older and newer champion designs.
Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1174)
Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1174)
- Classic: Cho’Gath
- Quote: Galio
- Ability: Yunara; Bonus: E (Kanmei’s Steps | Untouchable Shadow)
- Emoji: Karma
- Splash Art: Annie; Bonus: Cafe Cuties Annie
How to Play
Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.
Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes:
- Classic: Starting with the Classic one, it requires you to guess a League of Legends champion. Just enter the name of any champion to start the game. It will show you the stats such as gender, position, species, resource, range type, region, and release year. You need to guess a champion that meets all the criteria. There are different color indicators ranging from green to red to help guide you through. Green means correct, yellow means partial, while red means incorrect. You also get arrows on each stat indicating whether the stat is higher or lower than your guess.
- Quote: The quote is much easier than the Classic mode. There’s a quote at the top, and you need to guess which champion said the sentence during a game. Just like the Classic mode, red here means incorrect, while green means correct. You need to guess the correct answer in the least number of tries.
- Ability: The ability mode shows you a photo of the ability, and you need to guess whose ability it is. A clue is revealed after 5 tries, giving you the name of the ability.
- Emoji: The emoji mode shows you a list of emojis. Each try unlocks the next emoji in the list. You need to guess the champion in the least amount of emojis, and once you win, it will reveal all the emojis for the champion.
- Splash: This is perhaps the most difficult game mode in LoLdle. A small portion of a champion’s splash art is shown, and you need to guess it correctly. This splash art features only one champion, so you need to keep that in mind. Furthermore, it can be a portion of the original champion or simply a skin of that particular champion. Each incorrect guess reveals a zoomed-out portion of the artwork. Once you guess it correctly, the entire splash art will be visible.That’s it. Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that winning streak!