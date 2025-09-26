” My shield is my sword.” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1177 (September 26, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest” My shield is my sword.” LoLdle (#1177) for September 26, 2025.

” My shield is my sword” Today’s LoLdle Hints For 1177th Edition (September 26, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1177 Edition:

Classic Hint: Living Vengeance (Ability)

Living Vengeance (Ability) Quote Hint: My shield is my sword

My shield is my sword Ability Hint: Hyper / Wallop

Hyper / Wallop Emoji Hint 👱‍♀️🪡👗✂️

👱‍♀️🪡👗✂️ Splash Hint: This gloomy yordle from Bandle City commands her own shadow to express her constant annoyance.

” My shield is my sword”: LoLdle Answers for the 1177th Edition (September 26, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Varus

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Braum

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Gnar; Bonus: W (Hyper/Wallop)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Gwen

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Vex; Bonus: Default Vex

Today’s puzzle presented a strong thematic contrast between characters defined by joy and those defined by sorrow. The juxtaposition of a cheerful protector with an angsty mage created a memorable dynamic. This set tests knowledge of diverse personalities across Runeterra, from ancient tragedies to the temperaments of yordles, offering a well-rounded challenge.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1176)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1176) Classic : LeBlanc

: LeBlanc Quote : Warwick

: Warwick Ability : Braum; Bonus : E (Unbreakable)

: Braum; : E (Unbreakable) Emoji : Morgana

: Morgana Splash Art: Skarner; Bonus: Earthrune Skarner

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: