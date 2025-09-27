“The spirits at the heart of the Freljord have need of me. I answer their call” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1178 (September 27, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest” The spirits at the heart of the Freljord have need of me. I answer their call. ” LoLdle (#1178) for September 27, 2025.

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1178 Edition:

Classic Hint: Ruthless Predator(Ability)

Quote Hint: The spirits at the heart of the Freljord have need of me. I answer their call

Ability Hint: Queen's Wrath / Prey Seeker

Emoji Hint 🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️✨⛓️

🧙‍♀️🧙‍♀️✨⛓️ Splash Hint: This ancient entity, a primordial fear given form, uses Effigies to terrify its victims.

LoLdle Answers for the 1178th Edition (September 27, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Renekton

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Udyr

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Rek’Sai; Bonus: Q (Queen’s Wrath/Prey Seeker)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: LeBlanc

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: Fiddle Me Timbers Fiddlesticks

Today’s set of answers provides a strong thematic link to primal forces and ancient powers. From a spirit walker to an ascended being and a void predator, each answer touches upon foundational lore elements. The ability puzzle tested knowledge of unique mechanics, while the splash art required recognizing a champion through one of its more lighthearted, older skins. This combination created a diverse yet cohesive challenge

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1177)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1177) Classic : Varus

: Varus Quote : Braum

: Braum Ability : Gnar; Bonus : W (Hyper/Wallop)

: Gnar; : W (Hyper/Wallop) Emoji : Gwen

: Gwen Splash Art: Vex; Bonus: Default Vex

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: