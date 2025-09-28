League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest”Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional” LoLdle (#1179) for September 28, 2025.

“Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1179 (September 28, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1179 Edition:

Classic Hint: Bloodlust (Ability)

Bloodlust (Ability) Quote Hint: Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional

Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional Ability Hint: Toxic Shot

Toxic Shot Emoji Hint 🔫 😐 🔴 👩🏿

🔫 😐 🔴 👩🏿 Splash Hint: This Zaunite dreadnought believes that only the worthy will survive the pain he inflicts..

“Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional”: LoLdle Answers for the 1179th Edition (September 28, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Tryndamere

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Vel’Koz

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Teemo; Bonus: E (Toxic Shot)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Senna

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Urgot; Bonus: High Noon Urgot

Today’s puzzle draws from a diverse cast of champions, spanning multiple regions and thematic origins. The selections test knowledge of both brute force melee characters and more cerebral, strategic figures. Recognizing the abilities required a focus on passive effects and iconic on-hit mechanics, adding a layer of subtle difficulty. This collection provided a well-rounded challenge that moved beyond just the most popular champions.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1178)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1178) Classic : Renekton

: Renekton Quote : Udyr

: Udyr Ability : Rek’Sai; Bonus : W (Queen’s Wrath/Prey Seeker)

: Rek’Sai; : W (Queen’s Wrath/Prey Seeker) Emoji : LeBlanc

: LeBlanc Splash Art: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: Fiddle Me Timbers Fiddlesticks

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: