League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest ” For the King!” LoLdle (#1190) for September 29, 2025.

” For the King!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1180 (September 29, 2025)

Classic Hint: Tempest / Cripple (Ability)

Tempest / Cripple (Ability) Quote Hint: For the King!

For the King! Ability Hint: Radiant Volley

Radiant Volley Emoji Hint 🪝 😡 🌵

🪝 😡 🌵 Splash Hint: This Shuriman mercenary captain wields a legendary chalicar as her weapon of choice.

” For the King!” : LoLdle Answers for the 1180th Edition (September 29, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Lee Sin

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Jarvan IV

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Mel; Bonus: Q (Radiant Volley)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Renekton

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Sivir; Bonus: Solar Eclipse Sivir

Today’s puzzle presents a broad tour of Runeterra’s most prominent regions, from Ionia to Shurima. The selection of champions spans different eras of the game’s history, testing both long-standing knowledge and familiarity with more recent additions. This combination creates a well-rounded challenge, requiring players to recall iconic abilities, character lore, and distinct regional aesthetics to solve all five categories successfully.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1179)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1179) Classic : Tryndamere

: Tryndamere Quote : Vel’Koz

: Vel’Koz Ability : Teemo; Bonus : E (Toxic Shot)

: Teemo; : E (Toxic Shot) Emoji : Senna

: Senna Splash Art: Urgot; Bonus: High Noon Urgot

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: