League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “What’s the incantation again… yes, erm… oh, right, R!” LoLdle (#1181) for September 30, 2025.

“What’s the incantation again… yes, erm… oh, right, R!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1181 (September 30, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1181 Edition:

Classic Hint: More Sparkles! (Ability)

More Sparkles! (Ability) Quote Hint: What’s the incantation again… yes, erm… oh, right, R!

What’s the incantation again… yes, erm… oh, right, R! Ability Hint: Daredevil Impulse

Daredevil Impulse Emoji Hin t:🧦 🍽️ 🩸 🐺

t:🧦 🍽️ 🩸 🐺 Splash Hint: This clockwork lady is accompanied by a magical sphere which she commands in battle.

“What’s the incantation again… yes, erm… oh, right, R!” : LoLdle Answers for the 1181th Edition (September 30, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Zoe

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Karthus

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Samira; Bonus: Passive (Daredevil Impulse)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Warwick

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Orianna; Bonus: Winter Wonder Orianna

This puzzle offered a good mix of modern and classic champion designs, spanning multiple regions and roles. The ability hint was particularly interesting, as it focused on a passive mechanic that is central to the champion’s identity rather than an active spell. This requires a deeper understanding of gameplay loops, adding a satisfying layer of difficulty to the day’s challenge.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1180)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1180) Classic : Lee Sin

: Lee Sin Quote : Jarvan IV

: Jarvan IV Ability : Mel; Bonus : Q (Radiant Volley)

: Mel; : Q (Radiant Volley) Emoji : Renekton

: Renekton Splash Art: Sivir; Bonus: Solar Eclipse Sivir

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: