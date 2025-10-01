“Electrify” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1182 (October 1, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Electrify!” LoLdle (#1182) for October 1, 2025.

“Electrify” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1182nd (October 1, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1182 Edition:

Classic Hint: Denting Blows (Ability)

Denting Blows (Ability) Quote Hint: Electrify

Electrify Ability Hint: Shadow Step

Shadow Step Emoji Hin t:🐎🦊😜💢❗

t:🐎🦊😜💢❗ Splash Hint:This priestess from the Serpent Isles tests the spiritual strength of others with the help of her massive idol.

“Electrify”: LoLdle Answers for the 1182nd Edition (October 1, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Vi

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Jayce

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Kayn; Bonus: E (Shadow Step)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Kled

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Illaoi; Bonus: Void Bringer Illaoi

Today’s puzzle showcased a roster of champions defined by their overwhelming force and assertive presence. Each answer, from the enforcer to the priestess, embodies a direct and often aggressive playstyle. This thematic consistency made for an interesting solve, requiring players to think about characters known more for their combative nature than for pure magic or subtlety. The collection offered a clear throughline of aggression and power.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1181)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1181) Classic : Zoe

: Zoe Quote : Karthus

: Karthus Ability : Samira; Bonus : Passive (Daredevil Impulse)

: Samira; : Passive (Daredevil Impulse) Emoji : Warwick

: Warwick Splash Art: Orianna; Bonus: Winter Wonder Orianna

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: