“Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1183 (October 2, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!” LoLdle (#1182) for October 1, 2025.
“Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1183rd (October 2, 2025)
In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1182 Edition:
- Classic Hint: Command: Shockwave (Ability)
- Quote Hint: Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!
- Ability Hint: All Out
- Emoji Hint🔧🚀🧠
- Splash Hint:The champion is a whimsical yordle known for her eccentric best friend, Pix.
“Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!”: LoLdle Answers for the 1183rd Edition (October 2, 2025)
Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:
LoLdle Classic answer:
Orianna
LoLdle Quote answer:
Akshan
LoLdle Ability Answer
Ability: K’Sante; Bonus: R (All Out)
LoLdle Emoji Answer:
Heimerdinger
LoLdle Splash Art Answer:
Splash Art: Lulu; Bonus: Winter Wonder Lulu
Today’s LoLdle was a thoughtful mix that required a deep knowledge of the roster. The Classic champion was a fantastic old-school pick, testing players’ memory of the game’s early days and core identity. The Quote was the day’s high point, short yet perfectly capturing the champion’s relentless personality, making it instantly recognizable for those familiar with their voice lines. Conversely, the Ability was a genuine challenge, belonging to a champion with a lower play rate, forcing players to recall obscure aspects of a niche kit. Finally, the Splash Art was visually striking, with an excellent choice of a bonus skin that was both beautiful and easy to place within the champion’s cosmetic lineup, resulting in a well-balanced puzzle that rewarded both veteran knowledge and general champion familiarity.
Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1182)
Answer to Yesterday's League Of Legends LoLdle (#1182)
- Classic: Vi
- Quote: Jayce
- Ability: Kayn; Bonus: E (Shadow Step)
- Emoji: Kled
- Splash Art: Illaoi; Bonus: Void Bringer Illaoi
How to Play
Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.
Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes:
- Classic: Starting with the Classic one, it requires you to guess a League of Legends champion. Just enter the name of any champion to start the game. It will show you the stats such as gender, position, species, resource, range type, region, and release year. You need to guess a champion that meets all the criteria. There are different color indicators ranging from green to red to help guide you through. Green means correct, yellow means partial, while red means incorrect. You also get arrows on each stat indicating whether the stat is higher or lower than your guess.
- Quote: The quote is much easier than the Classic mode. There’s a quote at the top, and you need to guess which champion said the sentence during a game. Just like the Classic mode, red here means incorrect, while green means correct. You need to guess the correct answer in the least number of tries.
- Ability: The ability mode shows you a photo of the ability, and you need to guess whose ability it is. A clue is revealed after 5 tries, giving you the name of the ability.
- Emoji: The emoji mode shows you a list of emojis. Each try unlocks the next emoji in the list. You need to guess the champion in the least amount of emojis, and once you win, it will reveal all the emojis for the champion.
- Splash: This is perhaps the most difficult game mode in LoLdle. A small portion of a champion’s splash art is shown, and you need to guess it correctly. This splash art features only one champion, so you need to keep that in mind. Furthermore, it can be a portion of the original champion or simply a skin of that particular champion. Each incorrect guess reveals a zoomed-out portion of the artwork. Once you guess it correctly, the entire splash art will be visible.That’s it. Hope you have a fun time playing and maintaining that winning streak!