“Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1183 (October 2, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!” LoLdle (#1182) for October 1, 2025.

“Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1183rd (October 2, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1182 Edition:

Classic Hint: Command: Shockwave (Ability)

Command: Shockwave (Ability) Quote Hint: Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!

Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time! Ability Hint: All Out

All Out Emoji Hin t🔧🚀🧠

t🔧🚀🧠 Splash Hint:The champion is a whimsical yordle known for her eccentric best friend, Pix.

“Fixing the world, one scoundrel at a time!”: LoLdle Answers for the 1183rd Edition (October 2, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Orianna

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Akshan

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: K’Sante; Bonus: R (All Out)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Heimerdinger

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Lulu; Bonus: Winter Wonder Lulu

Today’s LoLdle was a thoughtful mix that required a deep knowledge of the roster. The Classic champion was a fantastic old-school pick, testing players’ memory of the game’s early days and core identity. The Quote was the day’s high point, short yet perfectly capturing the champion’s relentless personality, making it instantly recognizable for those familiar with their voice lines. Conversely, the Ability was a genuine challenge, belonging to a champion with a lower play rate, forcing players to recall obscure aspects of a niche kit. Finally, the Splash Art was visually striking, with an excellent choice of a bonus skin that was both beautiful and easy to place within the champion’s cosmetic lineup, resulting in a well-balanced puzzle that rewarded both veteran knowledge and general champion familiarity.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1182)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1182) Classic : Vi

: Vi Quote : Jayce

: Jayce Ability : Kayn; Bonus : E (Shadow Step)

: Kayn; : E (Shadow Step) Emoji : Kled

: Kled Splash Art: Illaoi; Bonus: Void Bringer Illaoi

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: