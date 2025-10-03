“Cut fast, cut strong!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1185 (October 4, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest ” Cut fast, cut strong!” LoLdle (#1185) for October 4, 2025.

” Cut fast, cut strong!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1185th (October 4,2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1185 Edition:

Classic Hint: Determination (Ability)

Determination (Ability) Quote Hint: Cut fast, cut strong!

Cut fast, cut strong! Ability Hint: Rewind

Rewind Emoji Hin t🏹 🦅 ❄️

t🏹 🦅 ❄️ Splash Hint:This tiny master of evil magic seeks to grow his power infinitely by striking down his foes.

” Cut fast, cut strong!”: LoLdle Answers for the 1185th Edition (October 4, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Xin Zhao

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Gwen

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Zilean ; Bonus: W (Rewind)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Ashe

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Veigar; Bonus: King Beegar

Today’s collection of answers spans a considerable portion of the game’s history and its world. From a steadfast Demacian warrior to a whimsical seamstress brought to life, the puzzle tests knowledge across different eras of champion design. Thematically, it jumps between grand military might and diminutive, yet immense, magical power. This variety makes for a well-rounded challenge, requiring players to recall champions from various corners of Runeterra.

You can also check out today’s answers for OnePiecedle and Narutodle below:

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1184)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1184) Classic : Gangplank

: Gangplank Quote : Lulu

: Lulu Ability : Qiyana; Bonus : W (Terrashape)

: Qiyana; : W (Terrashape) Emoji : Sylas

: Sylas Splash Art: Syndra; Bonus: Star Guardian Syndra

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: