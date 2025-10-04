“Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1186 (October 5, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest ” Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron” LoLdle (#1186) for October 5, 2025.

Today’s LoLdle Answers #1186th (October 5,2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1185 Edition:

Classic Hint: Shattering Strike (Ability)

Shattering Strike (Ability) Quote Hint: Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron

Guns and swords go together like rice and saffron Ability Hint: Shapesplitter

Shapesplitter Emoji Hin t 🪐💫🐉

t 🪐💫🐉 Splash Hint:This ancient nature spirit seeds the battlefield with deadly plants, ensnaring any who trespass on her domain.

LoLdle Answers for the 1186th Edition (October 5, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Rell

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Samira

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Neeko; Bonus: W (Shapesplitter)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Aurelion Sol

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Art Answer: Splash Art: Zyra; Bonus: Street Demons Zyra









Today’s puzzle highlights champions who wield unique and overwhelming forms of power. The set connects a warrior who commands metal, a curious chameleon who transforms her appearance, and a spirit who commands the forces of nature. Each answer requires recalling a different kind of mastery, from martial prowess to primal magic. This thematic diversity makes for an engaging puzzle that covers a wide spectrum of character designs and abilities.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1185)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1185) Classic : Xin Zhao

: Xin Zhao Quote : Gwen

: Gwen Ability : Zilean ; Bonus : W (Rewind)

: Zilean ; : W (Rewind) Emoji : Ashe

: Ashe Splash Art: Veigar; Bonus: King Beegar

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: