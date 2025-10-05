“I carry a lot more than these blades” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1187 (October 6, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “I carry a lot more than these blades.” LoLdle (#1187) for October 6, 2025.

“I carry a lot more than these blades.” Today’s LoLdle Hints #1187th (October 6,2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1187 Edition:

Classic Hint: Phenomenal Evil Power (Ability)

Phenomenal Evil Power (Ability) Quote Hint: I carry a lot more than these blades.

I carry a lot more than these blades. Ability Hint: Smoke Screen

Smoke Screen Emoji Hin t ❄️ 🚧 🥚

t ❄️ 🚧 🥚 Splash Hint: This magical cat from Bandle City travels through the pages of her sentient companion, Book, in search of her master.

” I carry a lot more than these blades.” LoLdle Answers for the 1187th Edition (October 6, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Veigar

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Irelia

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Graves ; Bonus: W (Smoke Screen)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Anivia

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Answer Splash Art: Yuumi, Bonus: Battle Principal Yuumi

This set of puzzles leaned heavily into the magical and non-human elements of the roster. With a focus on casters and unique utility, players were tested on their knowledge of champions who bend the rules of the battlefield in distinct ways. The visual and ability-based clues required a different kind of recognition than pure combat prowess, creating a theme centered on powerful magic. It was a nice change of pace from puzzles focused solely on fighters or assassins.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1186)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1186) Classic : Rell

: Rell Quote : Samira

: Samira Ability : Neeko; Bonus : W (Shapesplitter)

: Neeko; : W (Shapesplitter) Emoji : Aurelion Sol

: Aurelion Sol Splash Art: Zyra; Bonus: Street Demons Zyra

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: