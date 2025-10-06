“I like angry Yordle! STAB STAB! TACOS! SKAAAARL!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1188 (October 7, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is, a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “I like angry Yordle! STAB STAB! TACOS! SKAAAARL!” LoLdle (#1188) for October 7, 2025.

“I like angry Yordle! STAB STAB! TACOS! SKAAAARL!” Today’s LoLdle Hints #1188th (October 7,2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1187 Edition:

Classic Hint: Salvation (Ability)

Salvation (Ability) Quote Hint: I like angry Yordle! STAB STAB! TACOS! SKAAAARL!

I like angry Yordle! STAB STAB! TACOS! SKAAAARL! Ability Hint: Dark Passage

Dark Passage Emoji Hin t 🪝 🙂 🔪 🏴‍☠️

t 🪝 🙂 🔪 🏴‍☠️ Splash Hint: The current Eye of Twilight, he enforces equilibrium between the spirit and physical realms.

” I like angry Yordle! STAB STAB! TACOS! SKAAAARL!” LoLdle Answers for the 1188th Edition (October 7, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Soraka

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Neeko

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Graves ; Bonus: W (Smoke Screen)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Pyke

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Answer Splash Art: Shen, Bonus: Pulsefire Shen

Today’s set of answers provided a strong thematic journey across Runeterra. From the cosmic protector to the vengeful deep-sea specter, each solution represented a distinct and powerful archetype. The puzzles required players to connect with different facets of the universe, ranging from a chaotic chameleon’s cheerful dialogue to an outlaw’s tactical screen. This collection felt well-curated, offering a comprehensive test of knowledge that spanned multiple regions and roles.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1187)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1187) Classic : Veigar

: Veigar Quote : Irelia

: Irelia Ability : Graves; Bonus : W (Smoke Screen)

: Graves; : W (Smoke Screen) Emoji : Anivia

: Anivia Splash Art: Yuumi; Bonus: Battle Principal Yuumi

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: