“You smell like burning!” Today’s LoLdle Answers #1190 (October 9, 2025)

League of Legends is the most popular MOBA title out there, and so is NYT’s Wordle. But what happens when LoL meets Wordle? The answer is a unique twist on the hottest word-guessing game. If you are someone who is an avid LoL fan and likes to play Wordle, then the LoLdle is for you. Here are all the answers for the latest “You smell like burning!” LoLdle (#1190) for October 9, 2025.

Today’s LoLdle Hints #1190th (October 9, 2025)

In case you’re stuck, here are the hints for today’s LoLdle #1190 Edition:

Classic Hint: Prowl (Ability)

Prowl (Ability) Quote Hint: You smell like burning!

You smell like burning! Ability Hint: Parrrley

Parrrley Emoji Hint: 🐶👨‍🌾🪓🏜️

🐶👨‍🌾🪓🏜️ Splash Hint: This Zaunite visionary augments himself with hextech to dominate the battlefield.

” You smell like burning!” LoLdle Answers for the 1190th Edition (October 9, 2025)

Here are the answers for all five game modes for LoLdle today:

Click to reveal LoLdle Classic answer: Nidalee

Click to reveal LoLdle Quote answer: Annie

Click to reveal LoLdle Ability Answer Ability: Gangplank; Bonus: Q (Parrrley)

Click to reveal LoLdle Emoji Answer: Nasus

Click to reveal LoLdle Splash Answer Splash Art: Viktor, Bonus: Full Machine Viktor

This set spanned a wide spectrum of champions, blending primal agility, childhood magic, and cunning strategy. The selections moved from nimble and feral to calculated and methodical, even reaching legendary and cosmic archetypes. The Splash Art choice added a futuristic, mechanical twist, providing a sharp contrast to the more traditional themes within the set. I would rate this puzzle 4 out of 5.

Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle Answers (#1189)

Click to reveal Answer to Yesterday’s League Of Legends LoLdle (#1189) Classic : Aurelion Sol

: Aurelion Sol Quote : Zoe

: Zoe Ability : Aphelios; Bonus : W (Phase)

: Aphelios; : W (Phase) Emoji : Darius

: Darius Splash Art: Jayce, Bonus: Zenith Games Jayce

How to Play

Unlike Wordle, LoLdle has five different game modes, and each one of them is different. It’s more of a guessing game, and the aim is to guess the champion in the least number of tries possible.

Here is a brief on how to play the different game modes: