"Two couples start to fight..." Today's Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 19, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, August 19, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Two couples start to fight? Oh you are noisy! (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 19, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first part of the clue, “Two couples,” is your direct definition. How many people are in two couples?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, August 19, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, August 19, 2025: FOUR

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Two couples” is the direct definition. Two couples equals four people.

is the direct definition. Two couples equals four people. Wordplay: The word “starts” is a classic initialism indicator , telling you to take the first letter of the following words. F rom “fight” O from “oh” The letters U R from “you are” which is a homophone for the two letters U and R . Putting it all together gives you F + O + U + R = FOUR .

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!