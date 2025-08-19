Home » Gaming » “Two couples start to fight…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 19, 2025

“Two couples start to fight…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 19, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, August 19, 2025!

"Two couples start to fight..." Today's Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 19, 2025

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Two couples start to fight? Oh you are noisy! (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 19, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The first part of the clue, “Two couples,” is your direct definition. How many people are in two couples?
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word “starts” is a big signal here. It tells you to take the first letter of the following words.
  • Find the Hidden Letters: This is a tricky one! You’ll need to use the first letter of “fight,” the first letter of “oh,” and then think about what the phrase “you are” sounds like.
  • Combine and Solve: Take the first letters you’ve found and put them together to form your four-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, August 19, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, August 19, 2025:

FOUR

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “Two couples” is the direct definition. Two couples equals four people.
  • Wordplay: The word “starts” is a classic initialism indicator, telling you to take the first letter of the following words.
    • From “fight”
    • O from “oh”
    • The letters U R from “you are” which is a homophone for the two letters U and R.
    • Putting it all together gives you F + O + U + R = FOUR.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – August 20, 2025

All Playable Genshin Impact Characters

Today’s Quordle #1304 Hints And Answers – August 20, 2025

Roblox Wild Horse Islands Codes (August 2025)

Chasca vs Mualani: Best Character to Summon in Genshin Impact...

Roblox Grow a Crypto Farm Codes (August 2025)

Roblox Drop a Poop Codes (August 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1523 Hints, Answers – August 20, 2025

Mint Condition: Today’s NYT Strands #535 Hints and Answers for...

Today’s Travle Answer and Hints for #979 – August 19,...