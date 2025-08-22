“Page-turning diary captures male…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 22, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, August 22, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Page-turning diary captures male peak of civilisation? (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 22, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “peak of civilisation,” is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter word for a monument that represents a great civilization?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The phrase "captures" is a huge signal. This means you need to embed or "capture" one word inside another.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need to combine come from two words in the clue. You'll need the letters from "diary" and the single letter that stands for "male."

Process: Take the letters from DIARY, and then "capture" the single letter that represents a male within those letters. Once you put them together, you will have your seven-letter answer!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, August 22, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, August 22, 2025: PYRAMID

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “peak of civilisation” directly defines PYRAMID , as in the pyramids of ancient Egypt.

Wordplay: This is a fantastic "charade" and "hidden word" clue. The word "male" is represented by the letter M. The word "captures" tells you to put the letters of M within the letters of DIARY and rearrange them. Putting the letters together gives you PYRAMID.

This is a fantastic “charade” and “hidden word” clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!