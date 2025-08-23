“Gripping strip scene from Marvel crossover…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 23, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Saturday, August 23, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Gripping strip scene from Marvel crossover (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 23, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first part of the clue, “Gripping strip,” is your direct definition. What’s a common type of fastener that works with two gripping strips?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The phrase "scene from" is a big signal. This is a classic "hidden word" clue, meaning the answer is literally found, in order, inside the words that follow.

Look Inside the Words: Your six-letter answer is hiding in plain sight. Look very closely at the words "Marvel crossover".

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, August 23, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, August 23, 2025: VELCRO

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Gripping strip” directly defines VELCRO , a brand name for a fastener made of two strips that stick together.

Wordplay: The phrase "scene from" is a fantastic indicator that the answer is a hidden word. The letters V-E-L-C-R-O are found sequentially inside the words: Marvel crossover.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!