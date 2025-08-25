“Forger’s initial on map!…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 25, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Monday, August 25, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Forger’s initial on map – it shows treasure spot! Buried gold is fake… (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 25, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “Buried gold is fake…,” is your direct definition. What is a four-letter word that means fake or false?

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a clever combination of a letter extraction and a homophone.

Identify the Parts: You'll need the first letter of "Forger." Then, you need to find a group of letters that sound like "on map."

Process: Take the first letter and then add the letters that sound like the other words in the clue!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, August 25, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, August 25, 2025: FAUX

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Buried gold is fake…” is the direct definition for FAUX , which means fake or false in French.

Wordplay: This is a classic charade and initialism clue. The first letter is F , from F orger's initial. The remaining letters AUX are a clever phonetic trick. It is a homophone for "on map", which is a reference to a map on a car's dashboard. A dashboard map has an AUX cord.

This is a classic charade and initialism clue.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!