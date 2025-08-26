“No stamp? Problematic for him!…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 26, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Tuesday, August 26, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

No stamp? Problematic for him! (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 26, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “Problematic for him,” is your direct definition. What’s a common job title for a person who has to deal with stamps, and would have a problem if there were no stamps?

The final part of the clue, is your direct definition. What’s a common job title for a person who has to deal with stamps, and would have a problem if there were no stamps? Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a clever combination of a letter extraction and an anagram.

This clue is a clever combination of a letter extraction and an anagram. Identify the Parts: You’ll need the letters from “no stamp” and “problematic for him.” The word “problematic” is a huge hint. It’s a classic anagram indicator , meaning you need to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer.

You’ll need the letters from “no stamp” and “problematic for him.” The word “problematic” is a huge hint. It’s a classic , meaning you need to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer. Process: Take the letters from NO STAMP, combine them with the letter O from “problematic,” and then shuffle them up!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, August 26, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, August 26, 2025: POSTMAN

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Problematic for him!” is the direct definition for POSTMAN , who needs stamps to deliver the mail.

is the direct definition for , who needs stamps to deliver the mail. Wordplay: This is a fantastic anagram clue. “Problematic” is the anagram indicator , telling you to rearrange the letters. The letters to be rearranged are from NO STAMP , as well as the letter O from “problematic.” Anagramming the letters of N-O-S-T-A-M-P-O gives you POSTMAN .

This is a fantastic anagram clue. is the , telling you to rearrange the letters.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!