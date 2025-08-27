Home » Gaming » “Golf lesson’s beginning in month…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 27, 2025

"Golf lesson's beginning in month…" Today's Minute Cryptic Hints & Answer, August 27, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Wednesday, August 27, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Golf lesson’s beginning in month six for Tiger Woods? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 26, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The final part of the clue, “for Tiger Woods,” is your direct definition. What’s a common phrase that describes a wild habitat for a tiger?
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This clue is a clever combination of a letter extraction and a homophone.
  • Identify the Parts: You’ll need the first letter of “Golf lesson’s beginning.” Then, you’ll need the month that is “month six.” Finally, you’ll need the letters from “in” and “for.”
  • Process: Take the first letter and then add the letters that sound like the other words in the clue!

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, August 27, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, August 27, 2025:

JUNGLE

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “for Tiger Woods” is the direct definition for JUNGLE, a word that is often associated with tigers in a natural setting.
  • Wordplay: This is a classic charade clue.
    • The first letter is G from Golf lesson’s beginning.
    • The letters U from Unusually and N from Now.
    • The letters JUNG are a clever phonetic trick. They are a homophone for “June,” which is the sixth month.
    • The letters LE from the word “lesson.”
    • Putting it all together gives you JUNGLE.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

