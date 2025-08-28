“Mischievous and slightly delighted…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, August 28, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Thursday, August 28, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Mischievous & slightly delighted (3)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 28, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The first word, “Mischievous,” is your direct definition. What’s a three-letter word that can be a synonym for “sly” or “cunning”?

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, August 28, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, August 28, 2025: SLY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Mischievous” directly defines SLY , a word that means clever or cunning.

directly defines , a word that means clever or cunning. Wordplay: The word “slightly” is a fantastic indicator that the answer is a hidden word. The letters S-L-Y are found sequentially inside the words: slightly delighted.

