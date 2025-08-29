“Cat’s head, fish’s tail…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, August 29, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Friday, August 29, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue:

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Cat’s head, fish’s tail, pig’s torso and mare blended!? (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic on August 29, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The answer is a mythological creature made up of parts of several different animals.

The answer is a mythological creature made up of parts of several different animals. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word “blended” is a huge signal. This is a classic anagram indicator , meaning you have to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer.

The word “blended” is a huge signal. This is a classic , meaning you have to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer. Identify the Parts: Your seven-letter answer is hiding in plain sight. Look very closely at the phrase “Cat’s head, fish’s tail, pig’s torso and mare.” You’ll need to take a single letter from each of the first four words and then anagram the letters of “mare” to form your answer!

Your seven-letter answer is hiding in plain sight. Look very closely at the phrase You’ll need to take a single letter from each of the first four words and then anagram the letters of “mare” to form your answer! Don’t Get Distracted: The words “Cat,” “fish,” and “pig” are there to throw you off. Focus on the wordplay.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, August 29, 2025:

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, August 29, 2025: CHIMERA

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: A CHIMERA is a mythological creature made up of parts of several different animals. This is a great, simple definition of the word.

A is a mythological creature made up of parts of several different animals. This is a great, simple definition of the word. Wordplay: The word “blended” is the anagram indicator , telling you to rearrange the letters. The letters to be rearranged are from the first letter of each of the first four words and then the letters of “mare.” The letters you need are C from C at’s head, H from h ead, I from i t, M from m are. The remaining letters are E-R-A . Putting it all together gives you CHIMERA .

The word is the , telling you to rearrange the letters.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!