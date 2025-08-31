Home » Gaming » “Green vines tangled around…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, August 31, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already hooked on Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack, making it super accessible yet surprisingly challenging.

Ready to dive into today’s mental gymnastics? Whether you’re just looking for a little nudge or need the full reveal, you’ve landed in the right spot. So, let’s get those brain gears turning for Sunday, August 31, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – August 31, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Green vines tangled around outcropping (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – August 31, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The first word, “Green,” is your direct definition. What’s a seven-letter word that means a person is jealous or resentful?
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! The word “tangled” is a huge signal. This is a classic anagram indicator, meaning you have to rearrange a set of letters to find your answer.
  • Identify the Parts: Your seven-letter answer is hiding in plain sight. Look at the words “vines” and “outcropping.” You’ll need to remove a set of letters from one and then rearrange the remaining letters!
  • Process: Take the letters from VINES and OUT. Then rearrange the remaining letters from the words in the clue.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer & Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, August 31, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, August 31, 2025:

ENVIOUS

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “Green” is a direct definition for ENVIOUS, a word that is often used to describe someone who is jealous.
  • Wordplay: The word “tangled” is the anagram indicator, telling you to rearrange the letters.
    • The letters to be rearranged are from “vines” and “outcropping”.
    • Anagramming the letters of VINES and OUT gives you ENVIOUS.

What did you think of today’s Minute Cryptic? Did that clever anagram click for you, or did it have you scratching your head? Let us know!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

