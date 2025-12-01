“Neo-liberal produces writing…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 1, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Monday, December 1, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 1, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Neo-liberal produces writing with a lot of feeling? (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 1, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase "writing with a lot of feeling?" is your definition; think of a form of writing that is literally read by touch.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a straight anagram clue.

Identify the Fodder: The letters you need come from the word LIBERAL.

Process: Let "Neo" signal something new or changed; rearrange the letters of LIBERAL to make a 7-letter word for writing read by feeling.

Starts with the letter 'B'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, December 1, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, December 1, 2025: BRAILLE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “writing with a lot of feeling?” = BRAILLE, which is read by touch.

“writing with a lot of feeling?” = BRAILLE, which is read by touch. Wordplay: Take LIBERAL as the fodder. “Neo” suggests something new or altered, acting as the anagram indicator. Rearranging the letters of LIBERAL gives BRAILLE .



Nice clean anagram with a fun question-mark definition; did the idea of feeling your way through the writing lead you there?

