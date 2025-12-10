“Canine denied stick?” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 10, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Wednesday, December 10, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 10, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Canine denied stick? (4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 10, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word "stick?" is your direct definition; think of a simple four-letter word for a walking stick.

The final word “stick?” is your direct definition; think of a simple four-letter word for a walking stick. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a neat letter-removal (subtraction) clue.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a neat letter-removal (subtraction) clue.

Identify the Fodder: Your raw material is the word "canine" itself.

Process: Take CANINE and think of what short word for presence might be removed when it is "denied" to leave a word meaning stick.
Starts with the letter 'C'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, December 10, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, December 10, 2025: CANE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “stick?” = CANE, a type of walking stick.

“stick?” = CANE, a type of walking stick. Wordplay: Start with CANINE from the clue. “Denied” tells you to remove something from it. Take out the letters I N , which spell the word “in”. Removing IN from CANINE leaves C A N E , which gives CANE .



Nice little subtraction clue; did taking IN away from CANINE lead you straight to the stick?

