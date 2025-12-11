Home » Puzzles » “Awkward silence after…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 11, 2025

“Awkward silence after…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 11, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, December 11, 2025!

“Awkward silence after...” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 11, 2025

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 11, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Awkward silence after beloved ultimately says “I do… not” (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 11, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “says ‘I do… not'” is the definition; think of an eight-letter verb meaning refuses to say yes.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram with a letter-added indicator.
  • Identify the Fodder: The fodder is the word SILENCE plus the final letter of beloved.
  • Process: Anagram SILENCE as signalled by “awkward,” then place the final letter of beloved after (or before) the anagrammed letters to form the full verb.
  • Starts with the letter ‘D’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, December 11, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, December 11, 2025:

DECLINES

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “says ‘I do… not'” = DECLINES, refuses or says no to marrying.
  • Wordplay:
    • Take SILENCE.
    • “Awkward” signals anagramming SILENCE.
    • “Beloved ultimately” gives D (final letter of BELOVED).
    • Add D to the anagrammed SILENCE to get DECLINES.

Nice neat anagram-plus-letter build; did the awkward silence clue lead you to the polite refusal?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints #1422 (December 11, 2025)

Today’s Phrazle Answer (AM|PM) – December 11, 2025

All Atlantic Games Answers For Today (December 11, 2025)

“Painter’s protective garment” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December...

Netflix Puzzled – Daily Puzzles Answers Today (December 11, 2025)

Underground Stem – Crossword Clue Answers

Mythical Bird – Crossword Clue Answers

Turn On An Axis – Crossword Clue Answers

Brief to the Point of Rudeness – Crossword Clue Answers

Ribbon Pasta Name – Crossword Clue Answers