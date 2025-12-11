“Awkward silence after...” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 11, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, December 11, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 11, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Awkward silence after beloved ultimately says “I do… not” (8)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 11, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “says ‘I do… not'” is the definition; think of an eight-letter verb meaning refuses to say yes.

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, December 11, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, December 11, 2025: DECLINES

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “says ‘I do… not'” = DECLINES, refuses or says no to marrying.

“says ‘I do… not'” = DECLINES, refuses or says no to marrying. Wordplay: Take SILENCE . “Awkward” signals anagramming SILENCE. “Beloved ultimately” gives D (final letter of BELOVED). Add D to the anagrammed SILENCE to get DECLINES .



Nice neat anagram-plus-letter build; did the awkward silence clue lead you to the polite refusal?

