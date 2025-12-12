“Cut up fudge? Yes…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 12, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Friday, December 12, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 12, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Cut up fudge? Yes, I could… can you? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 12, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening words “Cut up” are the direct definition; look for a six-letter verb meaning cut.

The opening words “Cut up” are the direct definition; look for a six-letter verb meaning cut. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram clue signalled by a slangy indicator.

This is an anagram clue signalled by a slangy indicator. Identify the Fodder: The fodder is the phrase YES I COULD (spoken in the surface as “Yes, I could”)

The fodder is the phrase YES I COULD (spoken in the surface as “Yes, I could”) Process: Treat “fudge?” as an informal anagram indicator and mix selected letters from YES I COULD to produce the six-letter answer meaning “cut up.”

Treat “fudge?” as an informal anagram indicator and mix selected letters from YES I COULD to produce the six-letter answer meaning “cut up.” Starts with the letter ‘S’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Friday, December 12, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Friday, December 12, 2025: SLICED

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Cut up” = SLICED.

“Cut up” = SLICED. Wordplay: Fodder comes from YES I COULD (the surface phrase “Yes, I could”). “Fudge?” acts as a casual anagram indicator telling you to mix the letters. Rearranging the relevant letters from YES I COULD yields S L I C E D → SLICED .



Nice little anagramic trick; did the fudging of “Yes I could” slice through to the answer for you?

