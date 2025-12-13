“Time’s up, drunk driver” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 13, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Saturday, December 13, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 13, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Time’s up, drunk driver (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 13, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The word “driver” is your definition; think of a seven-letter word meaning a force that drives something forward.

The word “driver” is your definition; think of a seven-letter word meaning a force that drives something forward. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram clue.

This is an anagram clue. Identify the Fodder: The fodder comes from the phrase TIME’S UP .

The fodder comes from the phrase . Process: Let “drunk” act as the anagram indicator and rearrange the letters of TIMES UP to form a word meaning “driver.”

Let “drunk” act as the anagram indicator and rearrange the letters of TIMES UP to form a word meaning “driver.” Starts with the letter ‘I’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Saturday, December 13, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Saturday, December 13, 2025: IMPETUS

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “driver” = IMPETUS, meaning a driving force or momentum.

“driver” = IMPETUS, meaning a driving force or momentum. Wordplay: Take the phrase TIME’S UP and ignore punctuation for the letters. “Drunk” signals an anagram. Anagramming TIMESUP gives I M P E T U S → IMPETUS .



Nice clean anagram; did the times up letters push you toward the driving force?

