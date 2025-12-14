“Sweetheart leaving honey...” Today's Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 14, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Sunday, December 14, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 14, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Sweetheart leaving honey all over appendage? Sounds nice! (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 14, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “Sounds nice!” is your definition; think of a seven-letter word meaning pleasant or musical agreement.

The final phrase “Sounds nice!” is your definition; think of a seven-letter word meaning pleasant or musical agreement. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a containment plus subtraction clue.

This is a containment plus subtraction clue. Identify the Fodder: The main elements are HONEY and a word for an appendage.

The main elements are and a word for an appendage. Process: Put the word for appendage inside HONEY, then remove its “sweetheart” to arrive at the final answer.

Put the word for appendage inside HONEY, then remove its “sweetheart” to arrive at the final answer. Starts with the letter ‘H’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Sunday, December 14, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Sunday, December 14, 2025: HARMONY

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “Sounds nice!” = HARMONY, meaning pleasing musical agreement.

“Sounds nice!” = HARMONY, meaning pleasing musical agreement. Wordplay: Take ARM as an appendage. Put it all over (around) HONEY , giving HARMONEY . “Sweetheart leaving” tells you to remove the middle letter of HONEY, which is E . Removing E from HARMONEY leaves HARMONY .



Nice tidy container-plus-subtraction; did the honey around the arm lead you to that pleasant sound?

