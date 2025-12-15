“Honey bear fails at beekeeping…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 15, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Monday, December 15, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 15, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Honey bear fails at beekeeping and misses start to hiving seasons altogether? (3, 4)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 15, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “seasons altogether?” is the definition; think of a complete cycle of seasons.

The final phrase “seasons altogether?” is the definition; think of a complete cycle of seasons. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a subtraction plus charade clue.

This is a subtraction plus charade clue. Identify the Fodder: Look at HONEY BEAR as the main fodder.

Look at HONEY BEAR as the main fodder. Process: Remove the start letter of Hiving from HONEY BEAR, then adjust the remaining letters to form a phrase meaning a full set of seasons.

Remove the start letter of from HONEY BEAR, then adjust the remaining letters to form a phrase meaning a full set of seasons. Starts with the letter ‘O’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Monday, December 15, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Monday, December 15, 2025: ONE YEAR

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “seasons altogether?” = ONE YEAR, a complete cycle of seasons.

“seasons altogether?” = ONE YEAR, a complete cycle of seasons. Wordplay: Start with HONEY BEAR . “Misses start to hiving” tells you to remove H . That leaves ONEY BEAR . “Fails at beekeeping” signals rearranging those letters. Anagramming ONEYBEAR gives ONE YEAR .



Nice playful anagram with a neat subtraction; did spotting the missing H help the seasons line up for you?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: