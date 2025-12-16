“Kangaroo chewed oak leaves…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 16, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Tuesday, December 16, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 16, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Kangaroo chewed oak leaves, eucalyptus bark & fruit (7)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 16, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final word “fruit” is the direct definition; look for a seven-letter plural fruit.

The final word “fruit” is the direct definition; look for a seven-letter plural fruit. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram plus assembly clue.

This is an anagram plus assembly clue. Identify the Fodder: The key elements are KANGAROO , oak leaves , and eucalyptus bark .

The key elements are , , and . Process: Use “chewed” as the anagram indicator for the kangaroo element, then add letters suggested by oak leaves and eucalyptus bark to complete the fruit.

Use “chewed” as the anagram indicator for the kangaroo element, then add letters suggested by oak leaves and eucalyptus bark to complete the fruit. Starts with the letter ‘O’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, December 16, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, December 16, 2025: ORANGES

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “fruit” = ORANGES.

“fruit” = ORANGES. Wordplay: Kangaroo gives ROO . “Chewed” signals that ROO will be rearranged. Oak leaves indicates removing the inner letter of OAK, giving O . Eucalyptus bark gives E , its outer letter. Combine and arrange the letters R O O + O + E + S to form ORANGES .



Nice busy construction with multiple natural elements; did the chewed roo help you spot the fruit in the foliage?

