“Drops in between Tue-Thu…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 17, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Wednesday, December 17, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 17, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Drops in between Tue-Thu on the way back? (3)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 17, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The opening word "Drops" is your direct definition; think of something that forms naturally as tiny drops.

Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a hidden-and-reversal clue.

Identify the Fodder: Focus on the sequence of letters spanning TuE-Thu in the clue text.

Process: Take the letters that appear between Tue and Thu, then read them backwards as indicated by "on the way back."

Starts with the letter 'D'

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, December 17, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, December 17, 2025: DEW

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: "Drops" = DEW, small drops that form naturally.

Wordplay: Look at the letters in TuE-Thu . The letters between Tue and Thu are E W . "On the way back" tells you to reverse them to W E . With the leading D from Drops implied by the surface, this resolves cleanly as DEW .



Nice little hidden reversal; did spotting the letters tucked between the days make the answer bead up for you?

