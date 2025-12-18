“Out-of-control car leads to…” Minute Cryptic Hints, Answer Today: December 18, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Thursday, December 18, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 18, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Out-of-control car leads to something horrible!? (5)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 18, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The final phrase “something horrible!?” is your definition; think of a nasty or disastrous event.

The final phrase “something horrible!?” is your definition; think of a nasty or disastrous event. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram with an added letter.

This is an anagram with an added letter. Identify the Fodder: The main fodder is the word CAR .

The main fodder is the word . Process: Treat “out-of-control” as the anagram indicator for CAR, then add the leading letter of Horrible to complete the five-letter result.

Treat “out-of-control” as the anagram indicator for CAR, then add the leading letter of to complete the five-letter result. Starts with the letter ‘C’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Thursday, December 18, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Thursday, December 18, 2025: CRASH

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “something horrible!?” = CRASH, a disastrous event.

“something horrible!?” = CRASH, a disastrous event. Wordplay: Start with CAR . “Out-of-control” signals an anagram of CAR. “Leads to horrible” supplies H , the first letter of HORRIBLE. Anagram CAR and add H to form CRASH .



Nice compact anagram-plus-letter; did the unruly car steer you straight into the crash?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below: