“Sitting in class, I’m…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 2, 2025

Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Tuesday, December 2, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 2, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

Sitting in class, I’m pleading for a piece of cake (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 2, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

Think Simple Definition: The phrase “a piece of cake” is your definition; you want a six-letter word meaning very easy.

The phrase “a piece of cake” is your definition; you want a six-letter word meaning very easy. Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is a hidden answer clue.

This is a hidden answer clue. Identify the Fodder: Look closely at the string “class, I’m pleading” as one continuous run of letters.

Look closely at the string “class, I’m pleading” as one continuous run of letters. Process: “Sitting in” tells you the answer is hidden inside that string; scan along “clasS IM PLEading” to find a concealed six-letter word meaning “a piece of cake.”

“Sitting in” tells you the answer is hidden inside that string; scan along “clasS IM PLEading” to find a concealed six-letter word meaning “a piece of cake.” Starts with the letter ‘S’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Tuesday, December 2, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Tuesday, December 2, 2025: SIMPLE

Here’s the full breakdown:

Definition: “a piece of cake” = SIMPLE, meaning very easy.

“a piece of cake” = SIMPLE, meaning very easy. Wordplay: Take the phrase class, I’m pleading and ignore the spacing and punctuation. “Sitting in” signals a hidden answer. Inside “clasS IM PLEading” you can spot the continuous string SIMPLE . That hidden segment gives the answer SIMPLE.



Nice little hidden answer; did you spot SIMPLE sitting inside “class, I’m pleading”?

