“False image in which…” Today’s Minute Cryptic Hints and Answer, December 3, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
Ever feel like your brain enjoys a good workout, but you’re short on time? If so, you’re probably already know about Minute Cryptic! It’s not just a puzzle; it’s a daily dose of delightful wordplay that sharpens your wits without demanding hours of your day. Unlike those monstrous, full cryptic crosswords, Minute Cryptic gives you one brilliant clue to crack the answer. To help you out, here are today’s Minute cryptic answers with hints and breakdown of the clue for Wednesday, December 3, 2025!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Clue – December 3, 2025

Here’s the cryptic challenge that’s got everyone talking today:

False image in which water finally appears!? (6)

Hints for Today’s Minute Cryptic – December 3, 2025

Stuck in a loop? No worries! Every cryptic clue is a two-part marvel: a straightforward definition and some clever wordplay. Here are some hints to help you untangle today’s puzzle:

  • Think Simple Definition: “False image” is the direct definition; think of a 6-letter word for an optical illusion.
  • Cryptic Clue Type Alert! This is an anagram clue that uses a final-letter device.
  • Identify the Fodder: The letters come from IMAGE plus the final letter of WATER.
  • Process: Use “appears!?” as the anagram indicator to mix IMAGE + R (water finally) into the solution.
  • Starts with the letter ‘M’

Got it? If you’re still puzzling, scroll down for the complete answer!

Today’s Minute Cryptic Answer And Explanation:

Alright, the moment of truth! If you’ve pondered enough, here’s the solution to today’s Minute Cryptic for Wednesday, December 3, 2025!

The answer to today’s Minute Cryptic Wednesday, December 3, 2025:

MIRAGE

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • Definition: “False image” = MIRAGE, an illusion of water or image seen in the distance.
  • Wordplay:
    • Take IMAGE.
    • Add R, the final letter of WATER.
    • “Appears!?” signals anagramming IMAGE + R.
    • Anagramming those letters gives M I R A G E → MIRAGE.

Nice little anagram-plus-final-letter trick; did the image rearrange itself into a mirage for you?

You can also check out answers for similar puzzles like this below:

